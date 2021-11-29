Descent: Legends of the Dark and more great board games on sale for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is upon us, and Amazon in particular seems very interested in jumpstarting your new board game collection — or helping you build one out for a friend. Deals include a smattering of new releases, plus some modern classics that belong on everyone’s shelf.

Topping the list this year is the critically-acclaimed new dungeon crawler Descent: Legends of the Dark. The app-driven experience is basically a light role-playing game in a box, a fully three-dimensional game with interactive terrain and bits of furniture plus hero characters that evolve and change over time. You’ll also find Star Wars: Outer Rim, an overlooked gem from designers Corey Konieczka and Tony Fanchi. Finally, if you have yet to dip your toe into the legacy genre, Pandemic Legacy Season One is down to a very affordable price.

Here are the highlights, plus links to additional coverage on those titles we’ve played this year.

7 Wonders for $29.99, normally $59.99 (50% off)

7 Wonders Duel for $14.49, normally $34.99 (59% off)

Arkham Horror: The Card Game for $22.99, normally $44.95 (49% off)

Carcassonne for $18.99, normally $39.99 (53% off)

Descent: Legends of the Dark for $95.99, normally $174.95 (45% off)

Fallout The Board Game for $35.99, normally $69.99 (49% off)

Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition for $62.49, normally $99.95 (37% off)

Mysterium for $24.49, normally $54.99 (55% off)

Pandemic (original) for $15.49, normally $44.99 (66% off)

Pandemic: Hot Zone - North America (abbreviated) for $9.99, normally $19.99 (50% off)

Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 for $41.99, normally $59.99 (30% off)

Splendor for $19.99, normally $44.99 (56% off)

Star Wars: Armada for $55.99, normally $99.95 (44% off)

Star Wars: Legion for $57.49, normally $99.95 (42% off)

Star Wars: Outer Rim for $44.99, normally $61.509 (27% off)

Ticket to Ride: New York for $12.49, normally $19.99 (38% off)