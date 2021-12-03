GameStop sale offers great deals on board games, D&D books

Cyber Monday is over, but GameStop is running a surprisingly great sale on Dungeons & Dragons products and board games right now. The sale includes a boatload of great games like Obscurio, the second edition of Axis & Allies, and an expanded version of Ticket to Ride. You can also order the remake of the 1989 classic HeroQuest on a website other than Hasbro’s for the first time. Overall, it’s a great opportunity to snap up a holiday gift.

The sale is live now, and products are selling out quickly, so be sure to grab the deals while you can. There are some great deals hidden in the listings — the Star Wars: Armada board game is $44 off, for instance. Here’s the full list of products that are on sale at the time of publication:

This isn’t a discount, but you can also grab the HeroQuest remake as part of the sale as well. It’s the first place outside of Hasbro’s own online storefront that we’ve found selling the remake. If you’ve got some credit you’d like to turn into a great dungeon crawler, maybe consider getting it here.