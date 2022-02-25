Here are the best SD cards for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is starting to find its way into players’ hands. Depending on the version you purchased, though, you may find yourself in need of some additional storage — the cheapest model of the Steam Deck offers only 64 GB of space for games. Thankfully, the Steam Deck features a microSD card slot, potentially offering similar speeds to the machine’s internal flash memory.

We’ve compiled a list of five great microSD cards for your Steam Deck, with a wide variety of both sizes and prices.

(Note that Steam Deck only takes microSD cards, not full-size ones.)

The brands

There are three things you need to keep in mind when buying a microSD card for the Steam Deck: write speed (how fast the card communicates with the hardware), price, and storage size. In doing some research, we found three brands that balance these aspects well: SanDisk, Lexar, and Samsung.

All three of these companies offer a wide variety of microSD cards, so you have plenty of options. If you’re less interested in the “best” microSD card, or just want to find one that perfectly fits your storage needs, grab a card from one of those three brands and you should have some success.

Five options, five sizes

If you’re more interested in a specific recommendation, we’ve selected five cards varying in size and price, all of which should ensure you’re able to expand your Steam Deck’s storage without hurting your load times.

Our choice

If we were buying a microSD card for our own Steam Deck, we would go with the 1 TB SanDisk Extreme card for $149.99. It’s the most expensive option on the list, but it offers a ton of space. Our editor-in-chief and Steam Deck reviewer, Chris Plante, personally recommends this card, saying that he couldn’t tell the difference between a game loading from it versus from the Steam Deck’s internal SSD. That speed alone makes it worth the high price for us.

If you’re a big PC gamer and you know you’re never going to put your Steam Deck down once it arrives, we recommend opting for the 1 TB card right off the bat. If it’s out of your price range, though, or you just aren’t sure how much of an impact the Steam Deck will make on your life, consider picking up a smaller card, like the 128 GB SanDisk. If you find you’re using your Steam Deck a lot and keep running out of space, then you can always upgrade to a bigger card like the 512 GB Samsung card or the aforementioned 1 TB SanDisk Extreme card.