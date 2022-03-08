 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nintendo discounts select Mario games for MAR10 Day

New, 15 comments

Mario and his buddies star in this week’s big deal

By Petrana Radulovic
Peach Rabbid and Mario in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Image: Ubisoft/Twitch

March 10 (aka MAR10 Day) is just around the corner, and Nintendo is celebrating the very important holiday with a sale centered around the man of the hour. Select games featuring Mario and his buddies are on sale this week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are all 33% off, dropping from $59.99 to $39.99. Additionally, the multiplayer pack of Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available as a separate purchase, or in a pack with the game. Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Game Tokyo 2020 is also on sale for $41.99.

The best deal, however, is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which is discounted a whooping 83% and is now $9.99. Two MarioKart Live: Home Circuit sets — the Mario one and the Luigi one — are also on sale, for $49.99 each. The full list of discounted games is available on the Nintendo website. The sale ends Sunday, March 13, at 11:50 p.m. PST.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Vow of the Disciple secret chests

By Jacob VanderVat

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Exotic glaive, REPORT: Reverse-Lure quest

By Ryan Gilliam

Modder brings Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters to Animal Crossing

By Ana Diaz

More Activision Blizzard stockholders sue over Microsoft sale

By Nicole Carpenter
15 comments / new

Elden Ring guide: Weeping Peninsula dungeon locations and rewards

By Jeffrey Parkin

Elden Ring guide: Limgrave dungeon locations and rewards

By Jeffrey Parkin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon