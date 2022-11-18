Meta Quest 2 gets $50 cheaper and a free pack-in game for Black Friday

Virtual reality headset Meta Quest 2 is on sale for the Black Friday shopping season, with Meta knocking $50 off the normal price of its VR hardware and throwing in a copy of Resident Evil 4 as part of a limited time bundle. The discount and a second packed-in game — Quest 2 headsets also include a copy of Beat Saber — help offset a $100 price increase that Meta instituted in August.

The Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle is currently discounted to $349.99 for the 128 GB version of the headset, and $429.99 for the 256 GB version. (The 256 GB version is actually on sale for $70 less than Meta’s normal asking price.) Both versions include Quest 2 controllers and are stand-alone VR headsets — a separate PC is not required.

The Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle is available to purchase directly from Meta, as well as retailers Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

Resident Evil 4 for VR was released in October 2021. The VR conversion of Capcom’s survival horror-action classic was developed by Armature Studio and Oculus Studios, and was updated earlier this year to bring RE4’s version of The Mercenaries mode into VR. Beat Saber is, of course, the popular rhythm action game that doubles as an effective cardio app. Developer Beat Games regularly brings new music to the game — for a cost — including recent additions from Lizzo and The Weeknd.