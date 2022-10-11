When Amazon Prime Day arrives, the board games included in the festivities always seem like a bit of an afterthought. Not so this time around. Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2022 is bringing the heat with an excellent selection of critically acclaimed modern board games. There’s also a solid assortment of older titles to refresh the family game closet. Here’s our picks for the very best games available this week.

Dune, from Gale Force Nine, is down to $39.98 (20% off), and I can’t recommend it enough. This is a remaster of the 1979 strategy classic using fan-made art and I’m still sour that I spent more than $300 building my own a decade ago. (Again, be sure to click the button for the base game, not the expansion.)

Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition is just $87.99 (20% off). This app-enabled game (think digital Dungeon Master) and is an excellent next step for anyone familiar with Betrayal at House on the Hill.

Mysterium, a game about holding a séance for a ghost, also gets a discount just in time for the spooky season. It’s down more than 50% to $27.29.

Mysterium $27

$55

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A spooky communication game where players use surreal art to solve a murder mystery. $27 at Amazon

Pandemic is the quintessential gateway board game. It’s just $24.99, or 38% off.

Scythe is going for $61.39 (23% off). This elegant and demanding strategy game rewards multiple playthroughs with a dedicated group, and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition is also on sale, down to $92.49 (44% off). One of the biggest and longest board games around, it’s the product that put Fantasy Flight Games on the map and home to one of the very best communities in all of board gaming.

Finally, there are two game series that are heavily discounted during this sale: Disney Villainous and Catan, with discounts ranging from 30% to more than 50%. Here’s a quick list of the titles going on sale:

Catan

Disney Villainous

We’ll update this story throughout the day as prices change, or when more board games are added to the promotion.