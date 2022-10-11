 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon Prime Day’s board game sale is the best we’ve seen in years

Gloomhaven, Disney Villainous, Twilight Imperium and more strategy games are on deep discount

By Charlie Hall
Anna and her bear, Mische, patrol the factories and monuments along the sideboard in Scythe. Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

When Amazon Prime Day arrives, the board games included in the festivities always seem like a bit of an afterthought. Not so this time around. Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2022 is bringing the heat with an excellent selection of critically acclaimed modern board games. There’s also a solid assortment of older titles to refresh the family game closet. Here’s our picks for the very best games available this week.

  • Dune, from Gale Force Nine, is down to $39.98 (20% off), and I can’t recommend it enough. This is a remaster of the 1979 strategy classic using fan-made art and I’m still sour that I spent more than $300 building my own a decade ago. (Again, be sure to click the button for the base game, not the expansion.)
  • Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition is just $87.99 (20% off). This app-enabled game (think digital Dungeon Master) and is an excellent next step for anyone familiar with Betrayal at House on the Hill.
  • Mysterium, a game about holding a séance for a ghost, also gets a discount just in time for the spooky season. It’s down more than 50% to $27.29.

Finally, there are two game series that are heavily discounted during this sale: Disney Villainous and Catan, with discounts ranging from 30% to more than 50%. Here’s a quick list of the titles going on sale:

Catan

Disney Villainous

We’ll update this story throughout the day as prices change, or when more board games are added to the promotion.

