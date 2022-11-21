Nintendo’s Black Friday ‘cyber deals’ include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby classics

Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.
A few newer games are also marked down, including Neon White, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and the recently released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, whose Gold Edition (which includes the game’s upcoming DLC) is 22% off.
Here’s the full list of Cyber Deals for Nintendo Switch owners to take advantage of during the Black Friday holiday shopping season:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - 50% off
- Astral Chain - 30% off
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - 30% off
- Bravely Default 2 - 30% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection - 25% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection - 40% off
- Cult of the Lamb - 20% off
- Dark Souls: Remastered - 50% off
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - 50% off
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - 40% off
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - 15% off
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition - 25% off
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set - 50% off
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - 50% off
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 30% off
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass - 30% off
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle - 30% off
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition - 50% off
- Kirby Star Allies - 30% off
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - 40% off
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - 30% off
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack - 30% off
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack set - 30% off
- Mario Tennis Aces - 30% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - 22% off
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - 30% off
- Monopoly Madness - 67% off
- NBA 2K23 - 55% off
- Neon White - 20% off
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 30% off
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition - 67% off
- No More Heroes 3 - 50% off
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - 50% off
- Return to Monkey Island - 10% off
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - 50% off
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - 40% off
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - 50% off
- Sonic Origins - 50% off
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe - 50% off
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - 25% off
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - 30% off
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 30% off
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - 50% off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - 35% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 30% off
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - 50% off
