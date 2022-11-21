 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo’s Black Friday ‘cyber deals’ include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby classics

Get 30% off many first-party Nintendo Switch games

Mario and Bowser Jr. bounce with joy in a screenshot from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.

A few newer games are also marked down, including Neon White, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and the recently released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, whose Gold Edition (which includes the game’s upcoming DLC) is 22% off.

Here’s the full list of Cyber Deals for Nintendo Switch owners to take advantage of during the Black Friday holiday shopping season:

  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - 50% off
  • Astral Chain - 30% off
  • A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - 30% off
  • Bravely Default 2 - 30% off
  • Capcom Fighting Collection - 25% off
  • Castlevania Advance Collection - 40% off
  • Cult of the Lamb - 20% off
  • Dark Souls: Remastered - 50% off
  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - 50% off
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - 40% off
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley - 15% off
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition - 25% off
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set - 50% off
  • EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - 50% off
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 30% off
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass - 30% off
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle - 30% off
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition - 50% off
  • Kirby Star Allies - 30% off
  • Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - 40% off
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 - 30% off
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack - 30% off
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack set - 30% off
  • Mario Tennis Aces - 30% off
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - 22% off
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - 30% off
  • Monopoly Madness - 67% off
  • NBA 2K23 - 55% off
  • Neon White - 20% off
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 30% off
  • Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition - 67% off
  • No More Heroes 3 - 50% off
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends - 50% off
  • Return to Monkey Island - 10% off
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - 50% off
  • SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - 40% off
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate - 50% off
  • Sonic Origins - 50% off
  • Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe - 50% off
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - 25% off
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - 30% off
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 30% off
  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - 50% off
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - 35% off
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 30% off
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - 50% off

