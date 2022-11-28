 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D&D’s Amazon Cyber Monday sale includes the biggest discounts of the year

Includes classics like Curse of Strahd, the best Critical Role books, and a pre-order for the Dragonlance reboot

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A dragon scorches the ground, its rider — lance in hand — bellowing a battle cry.
Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen
Image: Katerina Ladon/Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than at any point in its nearly 50-year history, making it a great gateway into the wider world of tabletop role-play. This Cyber Monday, Amazon has reduced more than a dozen campaign books, including Curse of Strahd (our favorite 5th edition adventure) and Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen — which isn’t even out until next week.

There’s never been a better time to give the gift of D&D. Here’s the best deals we found at the time of publication.

Core books

Campaigns, settings, and anthologies

Rules expansions

Accessories

Other books

