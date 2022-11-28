D&D’s Amazon Cyber Monday sale includes the biggest discounts of the year

Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than at any point in its nearly 50-year history, making it a great gateway into the wider world of tabletop role-play. This Cyber Monday, Amazon has reduced more than a dozen campaign books, including Curse of Strahd (our favorite 5th edition adventure) and Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen — which isn’t even out until next week.
There’s never been a better time to give the gift of D&D. Here’s the best deals we found at the time of publication.
Core books
- Player’s Handbook for $15.99 (68% off)
- Player’s Handbook (Spanish) $22.95 (54% off)
- Dungeons Master’s Guide for $19.49 (61% off)
- Dungeon Master’s Guide (Spanish) for $34.25 (31% off)
- Monster Manual for $18.49 (63% off)
- Monster Manual (Spanish) for $26.99 (46% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Kit (2014) for $17.95 (10% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit for $18.99 (24% off)
Campaigns, settings, and anthologies
- Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus for $15.99 (68% off)
- Critical Role Presents: Call of the Netherdeep for $29.99 (40% off)
- Critical Role D&D Bundle, featuring Call of the Netherdeep and Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount for $45.98 (53% off)
- Curse of Strahd for $19.49 (61% off)
- Curse of Strahd: Revamped Premium Edition for $55.99 (44% off)
- Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen for $44.96 (10% off)
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War for $18.99 (62% off)
- Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount (Critical Role) for $15.99 (68% off)
- Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons for $29.56 (41% off)
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh for $18.49 (63% off)
- Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica for $16.99 (66% off)
- Hoard of the Dragon Queen for $12.99 (57% off)
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden for $26.70 (47% off)
- Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel for $28.99 (42% off)
- Mythic Odysseys of Theros for $16.99 (66% off)
- Out of the Abyss for $19.99 (60% off)
- Princes of the Apocalypse for $19.49 (61% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty for $26.99 (10% off)
- Spelljammer: Adventures in Space for $46.88 (33% off)
- Spelljammer: Adventures in Space alternate cover for $51.45 (17% off)
- Storm King’s Thunder for $24.22 (52% off)
- Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos for $31.65 (37% off)
- Waterdeep: Dragon Heist for $17.49 (65% off)
- Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage for $19.49 (61% off)
- The Wild Beyond The Witchlight for $28.96 (42% off)
- The Wild Beyond The Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure Book and Accessory Kit for $46.37 (41% off)
- Tomb of Annihilation for $19.99 (60% off)
Rules expansions
- Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set for $99.99 (41% off)
- Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide for $18.99 (52% off)
- Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything for $36.95 (26% off)
- Volo’s Guide to Monsters for $18.49 (63% off)
- Xanathar’s Guide to Everything for $22.99 (54% off)
Accessories
- D&D Campaign Case: Terrain for $56.55 (13$ off)
- D&D Campaign Case: Creatures and Terrain for $121.32 (6% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Spellbook Cards: Monsters 0-5 for $16.75 (33% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Spellbook Cards: Creature & NPC Cards for %17.99 (10% off)
- Dungeon Master’s Screen: Dungeon Kit for $21.45 (14% off)
- Forgotten Realms Poster Book for $10.99 (21% off)
- The Dungeons & Dragons Tarot Deck for $22.49 (10% off)
- Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica Maps and Miscellany for $21.96 (12% off)
- The Witchlight Carnival Dice & Miscellany for $17.41 (42% off)
- The Worldbuilder’s Journal of Legendary Adventures for $11.69 (31% off)
Other books
- The Young Adventurer’s Collection for $23.06 (30% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History for $27.49 (45% off)
- Heroe’s Feast Official D&D Cookbook for $17.84 (49% off)
