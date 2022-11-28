The best sci-fi and fantasy books to buy in the Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday sale

It’s time for Barnes & Noble’s annual Cyber Monday sale. The site is jam-packed with excellent choices across genres — and Polygon is here to help sort through the best science fiction and fantasy (SFF) options that are currently discounted. Bestseller hardcovers are 50% off, boxed sets are up to 30% off, and tons of paperbacks are buy one, get one 50% off.

The entire site is also running a 15% deal for Cyber Monday with the coupon code CYBER15. It’s worth mentioning that this deal isn’t applicable on top of other coupon codes. But if you’re looking to take advantage of the 15% and need general SFF book recommendations, here are our favorites (so far) from 2022, as well as our favorites from 2021. Or if you’re looking for a more human touch, here are some of our favorite SFF BookTokers who are sure to have some ideas for holiday reading.

Here’s the best SFF from Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday sale:

50% off hardcovers

Up to 30% off boxed sets

Manga

SFF

2022 notable titles on sale

Buy one, get one 50% off

While Barnes & Noble adds books to this deal throughout the year, it continues to be an excellent way to build up that science fiction and fantasy collection. Here are some of our favorite choices from this section some of which have a separate sale price already applied.