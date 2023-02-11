 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Read these comics while you wait for the DCU’s new TV shows and movies

There’s more to DC than the Justice League, and these collected works will help get you up to speed

By Cameron Faulkner and Alice Newcome-Beill
Batman and the heroes of the DCU in Year of the Villain, DC Comics (2019). James Tynion IV, Francis Manapul/DC Comics

DC Studios recently revealed its upcoming slate of 10 new TV shows and movies that will tell the next chapter in the DC Universe. The thing is, we’ve all got some waiting to do before any of them are released. Superman: Legacy is the only new project so far with a release date set for July 11, 2025. This isn’t counting projects that were already in development, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and sequels to Matt Reeves’ Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker, among a few others.

Still, there’s a lot to look forward to for DC fans, and you can spend that time productively with some of the comics that DC Studio co-chairman James Gunn says the projects are drawing inspiration from. Here’s where to buy digital copies.

Superman: For All Seasons

Superman: For All Seasons

  • $10
  • $18
  • 45% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, For All Seasons offers an insightful look into the person that would become Superman. Told over the course of a year in adolescent Clark Kent’s life in rural America, For All Seasons also fleshes out the characters of Lana Lang, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and the Kent Family.

The Authority: Book One

The Authority: Book One

  • $19
  • $35
  • 46% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Book One of The Authority collects the first 12 issues of the saga written by Warren Ellis, with art by Bryan Hitch and Phil Jimenez. The Authority is a collection of Superheroes originally created outside the DC Universe that’s an excellent alternative for readers looking for a superhero team that’s a departure from The Justice League or Avengers.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

  • $10
  • $20
  • 51% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

A collection of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow issues 1-8 written by Tom King and with art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes. This collection sees Kara Zor-El assisting an alien girl seeking revenge on those who destroyed her home.

Batman and Son: Deluxe Edition

Batman and Son: Deluxe Edition

  • $10
  • $20
  • 51% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Writer Grant Morrison teams up with artists Andy Kubert and J.H. Williams III for Batman and Son. Batman and Son is a scattered collection of Batman issues that represents the origins of the son of the Dark Knight, Damian Wayne, and learning how to manage the weight brought on by Batman’s cape and cowl.

Saga of the Swamp Thing: Book One

Saga of the Swamp Thing: Book One

  • $4
  • $20
  • 81% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Written by Alan Moore with artists Stephen Bissetee and John Totleben, Book One of Saga of the Swamp Thing collects issues 20-27. Moore dares to deconstruct the classic monster by placing social and political commentaries against a backdrop of horror.

Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. : Vol. 1

Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. : Vol. 1

  • $10
  • $15
  • 34% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. : Vol. 1 collects issues 1-6 of the world from writer Jeff Lemire and artists J.G. Jones and Alberto Ponicelli. Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. : Vol. 1 feels a bit like Hellboy with a bit of the Suicide Squad mixed in.

Suicide Squad Vol. 1

Suicide Squad Vol. 1

  • $13
  • $20
  • 36% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Suicide Squad Vol. 1 collects the first eight issues of the 1980s Suicide Squad and includes the updated history featured in Secret Origins #11. Written by John Ostrander and with art from Luke McDonnell, The Suicide Squad is a covert action team made up of imprisoned supervillains like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark.

Booster Gold: The Big Fall

Booster Gold: The Big Fall

  • $30
  • $40
  • 26% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Booster Gold is a glory-hungry has-been who travels back in time from the 25th century to become a superhero. Written and drawn by Dan Jurgens, Booster Gold: The Big Fall, collects the first 12 issues reprinted in color and includes additional design materials and unpublished story pages for this oddball saga.

Green Lantern: Rebirth

Green Lantern: Rebirth

  • $10
  • $15
  • 34% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Green Lantern: Rebirth is a six-issue miniseries written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Ethan Van Sciver. This saga sees the rise, fall, and resurrection of Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, who became corrupted and turned into Parallax and eventually, through great sacrifice, became Spectre.

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1

