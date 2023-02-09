Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version

Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).

There’s no reason not to buy the game right now and hop in for the first time, or as a seasoned Tallon IV veteran — that is, unless you’re waiting for the physical cartridge version. Nintendo plans to launch that on Wednesday, Feb. 22, so you don’t have too long to wait. And it’s priced at $39.99, so it won’t cost you more than the digital version.

Here’s where you can pre-order the game so it arrives at your place on launch day.

Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered

Only a couple retailers are offering pre-orders for the physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered, but we expect that list to grow soon. For now, that includes Best Buy and Amazon. Amazon claims that its release day is happening on Feb. 13, but we’re not so sure that will play out with buyers getting early copies.

Nintendo’s online storefront currently has a greyed-out option to purchase the physical version, but it’ll likely be available there closer to release date.

Metroid Prime Remastered $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. Released 20 years after the original GameCube title, this remaster of the first Metroid Prime brings updated HD visuals, new control schemes, and more. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

Nintendo hasn’t announced a collector’s edition for the remaster, but if additional versions (or Metroid Prime-specific hardware) launch, we’ll update this post with relevant pre-order info.