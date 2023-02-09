 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide is beautiful and encyclopedic

It’s stunning, comprehensive, and 688 pages!

By Ana Diaz
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Isabelle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Future Press, a company known for creating the cream of the crop of games guides, is releasing a book dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s probably the best video game guide money can buy, and it’s available for pre-order now for $54.41.

The book is scheduled to be released at the end of April. The 688-page tome covers the entire base game — seasonal events and all — and includes the Happy Home Paradise DLC. The description on the page promises “tips, explainers, and fun diagrams” to help players navigate their virtual lives on their Animal Crossing islands.

“Everything you can do, see, craft, or collect is covered in exhaustive detail—every single item in the game is catalogued and waiting to be checked off,” the book description said.

A graphic of a book about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It says at the top, “All-new and 100% complete.” Image: Future Press/Nintendo

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Future Press has demonstrated a long history of producing high-quality guides books. According to the company’s page, the team only produces one book at a time so that the entire team is dedicated to one game. “Our ultimate goal is to give the reader the best possible understanding of the game they are playing and to deepen their enjoyment of playing it, regardless of their skill level.”

Of course, if you don’t want a giant book sitting around, Polygon will always be here to help you with any of your Animal Crossing guides needs.

