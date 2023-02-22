 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 on PC

Get a couple bucks off Naughty Dog’s re-remake

By Cameron Faulkner
Joel leans over in a still from The Last of Us Part 1, captured on PS5 Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The gorgeous, made-for-PS5 remake of The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 28, about two weeks after the TV adaptation’s season finale airs on HBO Max. Whether you’re a returning fan, or perhaps are jumping in for the first time, it’s going to be great to see the franchise come to the PC.

Sony hasn’t announced recommended specs at the time of writing. However, I expect the game will require some relatively high-end PC components to run at full tilt (especially if you have a QHD or 4K monitor). Steam Deck verification hasn’t been confirmed, but I’m hopeful that may happen at some point; Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, released in Oct. 2022 for Steam, plays surprisingly well on Valve’s portable console with the right graphical adjustments.

Best Last of Us Part 1 (PC) pre-order deal

PlayStation Studios is launching three tiers of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. The base tier is available for pre-purchase on Steam (via Humble Bundle) and the Epic Games Store for $59.99 ($10 less than the PS5 version), although several third-party sites are offering even lower prices. Through Green Man Gaming and Fanatical, you can get it for $53.99. Eneba, another digital code seller, is offering the game for about $45.

The Last of Us Part 1 (PC) pre-order bonuses and editions

The Last of Us Part 1 digital deluxe edition

If you want some in-game items and perks like faster crafting, reloading, and healing speeds (which can make the game a bit easier), you may want to pre-order the digital deluxe edition. It costs $69.99 at Steam and the Epic Games Store. The image below shows everything that’s included. You can save on this edition by grabbing a copy from Green Man Gaming for $7 less.

The Last of Us Part 1 (PC, digital deluxe edition)

  • $63
  • $70
  • 11% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This screenshot shows all of the in-game cosmetics and perks included with The Last of Us Part I on PC.
The $69.99 tier of the game includes all of these perks.
Image: PlayStation Studios/Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly edition

For collectors or fans who enjoy limited edition tiers of releases, Sony is going big with the franchise’s jump to PC with a $99.99 Firefly edition. In addition to the in-game cosmetics, crafting materials, and unlocked settings included within the digital deluxe edition, this one comes with a steelbook case (you’ll get a digital game voucher, not a game disc), plus issues one through four of The Last of Us: American Dreams comic series.

Sony’s online storefront is the only place where you can purchase the Firefly Edition.

The Last of Us Part 1 (PC, Firefly edition)

  • $100

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This screenshot shows all of the physical and digital extras included in the $99.99 version of The Last of Us Part I on PC.
Here’s everything that comes inside of the Firefly Edition.
Image: PlayStation Studios/Naughty Dog

