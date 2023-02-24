Where to pre-order the Resident Evil 4 remake

After releasing on almost every platform released in the past 18 years (most recently to the Meta Quest 2 in a very good VR port), Capcom has completely re-engineered 2005’s Resident Evil 4 to terrorize more platforms. It’s out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC on Friday, March 24, 2023.

This newer version looks promising, with stellar graphics and the return of familiar characters and locales. While many (including myself) feel like the original RE4 has aged well, it seems safe to trust Capcom’s handling when remaking its own cherished games. 2019’s RE2 and 2020’s RE3 were faithful recreations, yet new enough to be worth buying all over again.

If you want to place a pre-order for the game to get it on launch day, we’ve got all of the links and info on the various editions below (sadly, there’s no chainsaw controller this time around).

Best RE4 pre-order deal

As usual, PC gamers can get the lowest price ahead of launch day. Fanatical and Green Man Gaming are knocking almost $10 off the retail cost of the game, which is a heck of a pre-order incentive. Otherwise, you can pay the full $59.99 price for the game at Steam (via Humble Bundle). Note: All copies can only be redeemed on Steam.

Pre-ordering on PC will get you two digital perks, including a gold-colored attaché case that increases the drop rate of pesetas (the in-game currency), a handgun ammo charm that hangs off the case that gives you the chance of crafting bonus handgun bullets.

How much does Resident Evil 4 cost on PS5 and Xbox?

Across all platforms, the price for the Resident Evil 4 remake is $59.99. Buying on PlayStation gets you both the PS4 and PS5 version. But bad news for Xbox One owners: The remake of RE4 is only coming to Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Pre-ordering on either platform will get you the two digital perks mentioned above: a gold-colored attaché case, and a handgun ammo charm for the case. PlayStation buyers will also get a mini soundtrack with pre-order. Lastly, you can get a free steelbook case if you purchase the game at Best Buy.

Where to pre-order the Resident Evil 4 deluxe edition

There’s a “deluxe” edition coming to every supported platform priced at $69.99. And yes, it’s cheaper to pre-order it on PC. You’ll get a bunch of cosmetic add-ons alongside the game. The digital pre-order perks include two extras that you won’t get with the standard version of the game, including a classic style for the attaché case that increases the drop rate of gunpowder crafting materials, plus a “green herb” charm for the attaché case that increases health recovery from green herb items.

You’ll also get the Extra DLC pack, containing the following digital items (to see images of DLC items, visit Capcom’s page, click “pre-order” in the top-right corner of the screen, followed by clicking “deluxe edition,” then scroll down):

Leon and Ashley “casual” costumes

Leon and Ashley “romantic” costumes

Leon “hero” costume and visual filter

Leon “villian” costume and visual filter

Leon “sporty” sunglasses

“Sentinel Nine” weapon

“Skull Shaker” weapon

Treasure Map expansion

“Original version” soundtrack swap

Where to get the Resident Evil 4 collector’s edition

The ultimate bundle for Resident Evil 4 is available only for PlayStation and Xbox, not PC. It’s a whopper of a package, costing $249.99. It contains all of the digital perks listed above, plus some exclusive physical goodies. It comes with a steelbook, a Leon S. Kennedy figurine, an art book, a map, and a collector’s box.

Sadly, stock of the collector’s edition is tough to come by. But when it’s in stock, you’ll be able to get it at the following links (hopefully it comes to more retailers than just GameStop).

Can I buy Leon’s leather bomber jacket?

Wow, that’s an incredibly specific ask, but yes, you can! For the RE4 remake, Capcom built an in-game model of the brown sheepskin leather bomber jacket made by Schott NYC, and it costs a whopping $1,495. Note: Buying it may or may not entangle you in a high-stakes international operation to rescue the US president’s child.