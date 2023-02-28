 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roll up to Uniqlo for these great Katamari Damacy T-shirts

A new series of T-shirts inspired by a MoMA video games exhibit

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A photo of a model wearing Uniqlo’s Katamari Damacy T-Shirt
The King of All Cosmos greatly approves of this fit.
Photo: Uniqlo/Museum of Modern Arts/Bandai Namco Entertainment

If you’re looking to add some fun, tasteful games fashion to your wardrobe, you might want to check out the new T-shirt lineup at Uniqlo inspired by the “Never Alone” exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art. The exhibit showcases a collection of some of the most influential video games and other interactive works from the 1970s to the contemporary era, including Pac-Man, Tetris, The Sims, and more.

Uniqlo selected five games (Katamari Damacy, Sim City 2000, Space Invaders, Tetris, and Pac-Man) to design T-shirts (100% cotton) centered around each title. Each shirt is $24.90, and while the collection is currently unavailable, you’ll be able to buy them in early March.

The Katamari Damacy shirt is likely to get the most attention, in part because it’s colorful, and because it’s difficult not to start humming the series’ infectious theme when you see it. But personally, I’m leaning more toward that Sim City 2000 fit.

