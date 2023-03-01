 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The official BTS Lego set is now available

I have never found myself so inexplicably attracted to a set of Lego Minifigs

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A stock photo of the LEGO BTS Dynamite set
Finally, a LEGO set just for the A.R.M.Y.
Image: LEGO / BTS

K-Pop fans, rejoice: orders are open for the highly anticipated BTS “Dynamite” Lego set. The $99.99 set is modeled after the “Dynamite” music video featuring none other than the K-Pop band BTS. The set includes 749 individual pieces with seven Minifigs modeled after the band members as they appear in the music video for their first all-English song.

The BTS Dynamite set is another product of the Lego Ideas lineup, which crowdsources concepts for new sets based on demand. Some of the previous Lego Ideas sets include models inspired by Seinfeld, Friends, Home Alone, and The Office, to name a few.

Models from the Lego Ideas collection are typically only available for a limited time, and if the popularity of the band is any indication, this set is going to move fast.

  • Pictured from left to right: RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jin Image: Lego/BTS
  • Image: Lego/BTS
  • RM Image: Lego/BTS
  • Jin Image: Lego/BTS
  • Suga Image: Lego/BTS
  • J-Hope Image: Lego/BTS
  • Image: Lego/BTS
  • V Image: Lego/BTS
  • Jungkook Image: Lego/BTS

