There’s an official Tunic plushie, and it’s very, very cute

It’s dangerous to go alone! Take this

By Cameron Faulkner
The Tunic fox 10-inch plushie from Fangamer. Photo: Fangamer/Finji via Polygon

The fox from Tunic has been plucked from the game’s voxel-rich, isometric world, and turned into a plushie that you can buy. Over at Fangamer, you can get this officially licensed, 10-inch plush for $32. It was designed by Saber Murphy, who has designed some amazing plushies from the worlds of Hollow Knight, Undertale, and much more.

Unlike the game, this plushie doesn’t hide a lot of secrets to discover. But that’s OK. The Tunic fox plushie comes with a sword and a shield, both of which can attach (and detach) magnetically to its hands. My favorite aspect of this plushie is probably its big, big tail, which protrudes from its Zelda-inspired outfit. (I’m not sure that Link could pull off this scarf look, though.)

The plushie is currently on sale in the U.S., but for readers in Europe there’s a dedicated store listing you should check out. It isn’t available for purchase yet (you can submit your email address to be notified when it’s in stock), but it might make more sense to wait than to pay the taxes and shipping costs to get it from the U.S..

