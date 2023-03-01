Your dog will steal even more hearts in these Persona 5 Royal pet accessories

Pets already steal our hearts. And with these new Persona 5 Royal collars, leashes, and tags your pets can now rep your favorite heart-stealing Phantom Thieves. Just don’t try to put a leash on Morgana — he wouldn’t like that.

The collaboration between Pawsonify and Persona 5 Royal includes breakaway collars for cats and dogs, a series of tags, as well as a 4- foot and 6-foot leash. These collars and leashes feature cool black and red splash art of the thieves that typically appears in-game after a successful battle.

Fans of the crime-fighting high schoolers can also pick tags that show off each early members’ masks. There’s Joker’s masquerade mask, Ann Takamaki/Panther’s cat mask, Ryuji Sakamoto/Skull’s skull mask, and Yusuke Kitagawa/Fox’s fox mask. The final tag shows off the Phantom Thieves’ logo — the top hat with a flaming-eyed mask below it. Any of these can be engraved for free.

Grid View Image: Pawsonify

Though this is Pawsonify’s first video game collection, the brand is no stranger to collaborations. Past ones include Naruto: Shippuden, Inuyasha, Promare, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They also have a very cute D20 pet tag (as in, a 20-sided tabletop die) in a few colors.