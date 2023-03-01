 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xbox Series S is down to $150 — if you’re a Verizon customer

This killer deal is available to wireless subscribers

By Cameron Faulkner
a product render of the Xbox Series S standing vertically with a controller floating to the left of it Image: Microsoft

It’s common to find the Xbox Series S selling for around $230, but Verizon wireless customers can snag one for $149.99. This promo is part of Verizon’s Up program, which customers are automatically enrolled in, and it will last until April 30.

If you visit this page when you’re signed in, or check the My Verizon mobile app, you’ll see an offer to save. Once you claim it, you’ll find a unique code that you need to put in after you add a Series S console to your cart (via Wario64). You’ll then see the price drop from $249.99 to $149.99. (Note that it may not work for Fios-only customers.)

It goes without saying, but this is an incredible price for what the Series S is capable of. While not as graphically powerful as the Series X (and incapable of accepting discs), it can play all of the same Xbox games from the current generation, and run them at 60 frames per second. It’s also compatible with the same ecosystem of accessories, including the same Xbox SSDs. In case you haven’t seen one in person before, you might be delighted by just how small it is.

