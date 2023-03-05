You can now pre-order Lego’s gigantic Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set

This Lord of the Rings Lego set looks fly, you fools! OK, now that we got that out of our system, we can tell you more about Lego’s Lord Of The Rings: Rivendell set. It’s currently available to pre-order, but only for Lego VIP members, who also get free Lego BrickHeadz models of Gollum and Frodo with purchase (general availability opens March 8). Considering it costs nothing to become a Lego VIP member, you may want to consider signing up if you plan to pick up the set.

The $499.99 set is a massive, 6,167-piece model of the village of elves. It’s one of the largest Lego sets available, between the 6,785-piece Lego AT-AT and the 6,020-piece Hogwarts Castle. The attention to detail in this set is remarkable, and it comes complete with 15 minifigs of all your favorite LOTR characters, so you can accurately recreate that time Sean Bean did that weird circle thing with his hand.