GOG is discounting cyberpunk games by up to 90%

If you’re looking forward to the impending release of the System Shock remake as much as I am, you might need something to scratch that itch a little sooner. And you’re in luck, as GOG is knocking up to 90% off several excellent cyberpunk games until March 13 at 6:00pm E.T.

This sale is overflowing with more savvy hackers, neon-lit dystopias, and mega corporations than your wetware can handle, so this is an excellent opportunity to load up on the essentials from the genre in the past decades. In usual GOG fashion, this sale includes DRM-free versions of games, and they should run well on most machines.

Below, you’ll find links to some of the standout titles you can find on sale, as well as their prices. You can also head over to GOG.com to peruse the entire catalog currently marked down.

System Shock 2, the influential follow-up to System Shock, is a must-play for sci-fi horror fans. The 1999 release still sits firmly at the top of many players' “best immersive sims” lists. Despite its aging graphics, the System Shock community has kept it alive with mods that upgrade the game’s graphics and fix outstanding bugs.

Orbital Bullet is a voxel-based roguelike that’s about the closest thing you’ll get to playing Resogun on PC. Orbital Bullet is a fast-paced arcade shooter with wraparound level designs reminiscent of the original Defender.

Ruiner is a top-down, twin-stick shooter that hits like Hotline Miami. It offers fast-paced, stylish combat, puzzles, and a bangin’ soundtrack.

Shadowrun Returns is drawn from the TTRPG of the same name. The game blends the genres of cyberpunk and fantasy into a world where spell-casting Orcs live alongside half-elf hackers.

Gemini Rue is published by Wadjet Eye Games, a studio responsible for over a dozen point-and-click adventure titles. Gemini Rue weaves inspirations from classic works like Blade Runner and Cowboy Bebop into a familiar yet strangely cerebral narrative.

Superhot is a time-twisting FPS, or described another way, the best John Wick style game that doesn’t have John Wick in it. While there are plenty of mods that add an extensive catalog of weapons and levels to the base game, you can also check out the excellent spinoffs, including Superhot VR and Superhot: Mind Control Delete for more slow-motion gun-fu.

Furi is a supersaturated bullet-hell game that’s nothing but boss battles. It includes an amazing soundtrack by artists like Carpenter Brut, Scattle, and Waveshaper, to name a few.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is one of the last titles to come from that golden era of adventure games known as “the late 90’s”. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition brings improved subtitle and gamepad support to an already excellent point-and-click adventure that changes each time you play.

Katana Zero is a more recent standout in the “cyberpunk games with soundtracks that are wall-to-wall bangers” category. Katana Zero is all about chaining ultra-gory kills together in a seamless dance of violence that makes you feel like a badass ninja slicing through legions of goons with guns.

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is another wild mashup from VA-11 Hall-A. In this chill visual novel and bartending game, you lend an ear to the diverse citizenry of a megacity. You’ll offer kind (and occasionally candid) advice to your patrons as you provide a sounding board for their problems which often feel more relatable than the game’s futuristic setting might suggest.