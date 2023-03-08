 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order guide

Reserving a copy ahead of its April 28 release gets you a handful of extra in-game cosmetics.

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Key art for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Preorders of Jedi Survivor net you access to exclusive cosmetic items
Image: EA / Respawn

Notify your local Imperial recruitment office: the April 28 release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to lay into more unsuspecting Stormtroopers. If you’re as excited as we are to join BD-1 and Cal Kestis on another adventure full of discovery and dismemberment, you might want to check out the various pre-order bonuses available for Respawn’s upcoming sequel.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store. Regardless of your platform of choice, two versions of the game are available to pre-order, both of which include exclusive cosmetic items for Cal and BD.

Best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order deal

The retail price for the standard edition from most retailers is $69.99, but CDkeys.com is currently offering standard edition pre-orders for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PC for just $47.99. The pre-order is activated through the EA/Origin App, though it still gets you all the same cosmetic items, making this the cheapest way to pick up the game for PC.

Where to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The standard edition, priced at $69.99, nets a trio of Obi-Wan Kenobi-themed items, including an outfit for Cal, a blaster, and a Lightsaber fashioned after the one used by Old Ben himself.

A graphic for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stanard edition pre-order bonuses, which includes an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Hermit” cosmetic for Cal Kestis, a Hermit lightsaber set and the combustion blaster set. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Where to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition

The $89.99 deluxe edition of Jedi: Survivor gets you all the pre-order bonuses included in the standard edition, plus two extra sets of cosmetic items themed after Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, complete with slick jackets, an RD-D2-themed skin for BD-1, and Han’s iconic DL-44 blaster.

A graphic for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition pre-order bonuses, which includes a Han Solo-inspired “Scoundrel” cosmetic for Cal Kestis, an Endor-inspired skin for BD-1, and the DL-44 blaster set, as well as a Luke Skywalker-inspired “Rebel Hero” cosmetic for Cal and an R2-D2-inspired skin for BD-1. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on EA Play?

Another avenue for picking up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC is by subscribing to EA Play, which not only gets you day-one access to most new releases, but also unlimited access to a growing library of EA titles. Unfortunately, like the terrific Dead Space remake, access to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is restricted to EA Play Pro subscribers, the $14.99 per month premium tier of the service that’s only available on PCs. Still, that’s cheaper than spending $69.99 on the game.

In the past, EA Play subscribers have been given early access to some titles before their actual ship date. But considering that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t get an early access release, we don’t expect to see one for Jedi: Survivor either.

