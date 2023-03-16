 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Steam Spring sale has sprung

With plenty of PC game deals to keep you entertained

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art detailing the dates of Steam’s Spring sale which runs March 16 to March 23
Steam’s Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to stay indoors for another month
Image: Valve / Steam

Steam has kicked off its Spring Sale, offering solid discounts on a variety of new releases and must-have titles until March 23. Heck, even the Steam Deck is discounted, costing 10% less than its normal price. As for the games, there are plenty of deals on some slightly older games worth playing, like Two Point Campus, and Resident Evil 7, but you can also find some modest discounts on newer releases. You’ll find a bunch of our recommendations below.

Of course, Steam isn’t the only place to find discounted games. Other online retailers like Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and Humble Bundle offer deals on a similar selection of titles. Some of these retailers are offering even better discounts than Steam, so we’ve highlighted those sales where applicable.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Steam Deck is 10% off during the Steam Spring Sale

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Blizzard bans an undead army of 120,000 Death Knight bots in WoW Classic

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Weirdos, rejoice: A24’s re-releasing the greatest concert movie of all time

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Penn Badgley’s most important acting credit: a Pokémon TCG training video

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Meet the GTA Online role-players who built their own fighting circuit

By Cass Marshall
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon