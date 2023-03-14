 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A wide array of manga and anime are buy one, get one 50% off at Barnes & Noble

My deepest condolences to your wallet

By Cameron Faulkner
Mima on a train in the anime film Perfect Blue, gasping over her own reflection
Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue is one of many anime films you can get for up to 50% off.
Barnes & Noble’s “buy one, get one for 50% off” sale, happening through March 26, is the perfect opportunity to stock up on volumes of your favorite manga for less, or to finally buy some new ones that your good friends keeps suggesting to you. The in-store and online sale isn’t limited just to manga; you can also pile some anime Blu-rays and DVDs into the cart, as those are also looped into the sale.

Just a heads-up: sadly, the sale only knocks 50% off of one item in your cart of lesser value. So, you can’t get half off two items by purchasing four items. It’s a one-time deal per customer and per billing address.

The Polygon crew had no shortage of recommendations to jump on for this sale, so take in some of the highlights below, starting with volume one of each manga, and followed by Blu-rays and DVDs.



