A wide array of manga and anime are buy one, get one 50% off at Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble’s “buy one, get one for 50% off” sale, happening through March 26, is the perfect opportunity to stock up on volumes of your favorite manga for less, or to finally buy some new ones that your good friends keeps suggesting to you. The in-store and online sale isn’t limited just to manga; you can also pile some anime Blu-rays and DVDs into the cart, as those are also looped into the sale.

Just a heads-up: sadly, the sale only knocks 50% off of one item in your cart of lesser value. So, you can’t get half off two items by purchasing four items. It’s a one-time deal per customer and per billing address.

The Polygon crew had no shortage of recommendations to jump on for this sale, so take in some of the highlights below, starting with volume one of each manga, and followed by Blu-rays and DVDs.

Manga

Related The best anime of 2023 so far

Blu-ray / DVDs