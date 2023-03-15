Diablo 4 pre-order guide

Diablo 4’s Open Beta is nearly upon us, and pre-ordering the game itself is the easiest way to get access. However, there are several different editions that get you access to a number of bonus items, ranging from cosmetics to early access to the game prior to its June 6 release.

All pre-orders of the game get you early access to the open beta that begins on March 17 and runs until March 20. However, it's worth noting that the Diablo 4 Beta will be made available to everyone starting on March 24, with access running until March 27.

If you’re curious as to what each edition gets you and where to get them, stay a while and listen (or read rather).

Diablo 4 Standard Edition

The standard edition of Diablo 4 can be preordered for $69.99 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, in both physical and digital formats through Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, and Battle.net, in addition to the PlayStation and Microsoft digital storefronts.

Pre-ordering the standard edition also gives you access to the following cosmetic items.

Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition, priced at $89.99, is only available digitally through the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores or Battle.net. The slightly shinier version of the game gets you access to everything included in the standard edition, in addition to a pair of extra cosmetic items.

Temptation Mount in Diablo 4

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4

Getting a dope new mount is great, but opting for the Deluxe Edition also unlocks Diablo 4’s seasonal Battle Pass and allows you to access the full game up to four days prior to its actual release.

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition

Just like the Deluxe version, the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 is only available digitally through Battle.net, and the PlayStation or Microsoft Stores, but is priced at $99.99.

Scooping up this top-tier version of the game gets you everything included with the previous editions, including accessing the game up to four days in advance of its official release, but also allows you to skip 20 tiers in the Battle Pass, and gets you an exclusive “Wings of the Creator” emote in Diablo 4.