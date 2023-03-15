The Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear lineup is 50% off until May

Build-A-Bear’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons line is on sale for 50% off the original price until April 30, making it a great time to grab a new plush pal. The deal is available on the Build-A-Bear website only, meaning you won’t be able to stuff Tom Nook yourself. Sorry! I don’t make the rules.

The sale includes everything Animal Crossing: New Horizons — two versions of Tom Nook and Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and all the accessories. It brings the line’s highest priced stuffed animals (Tom Nook and Isabelle in a winter gift set with theme music) down from $52 to $26. On the lowest end, the Build-A-Bear New Horizons Bell bag and present accessories are $3, down from $6.

Beyond the Animal Crossing: New Horizons stuffed animals themselves, Build-A-Bear also is selling a bunny and a teddy bear wearing New Horizons pajamas, each now on sale for $24.75. If you’ve got a stuffed animal already that you want to put in game-themed pajamas, those are $6.75 on their own.

Winter outfit Tom Nook, with theme music

Build-A-Bear’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Tom Nook in his winter outfit is on sale for $26, down from $52. It comes with Tom Nook, the winter outfit, and the New Horizons theme music stuffed into Tom Nook’s paw. (Press it and it’ll play the music.)

Summer outfit Isabelle, with sound bites

Sporting her summer shirt and skort, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Isabelle also comes with a sound bite embedded in her hand — some five different phrases. Originally $44, she costs $22 now.

K.K. Slider with an original tune

This particular K.K. Slider bundle comes with the performer’s disco song, embedded into his paw. Of course, it also has his guitar — but no clothes. K.K. Slider is always naked. He’s on sale for $22, down from $44.

Animal Crossing Bell bag

If you’re getting Tom Nook, at least, you’re required to get a Bell bag wristie. It’s an attachment you can hang on your Build-A-Bear stuffed animal’s wrist, so it’s always with them. The other option is a present box, but the Bell bag is extra cute. It’s $3, down from $6.