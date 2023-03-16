 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Steam Deck is 10% off during the Steam Spring Sale

Valve’s popular handheld gets its first-ever discount

By Cameron Faulkner
Valve is celebrating the Steam Deck’s first birthday with a welcome 10% discount on all models through March 23 at 1:00pm EDT.

The base model, which comes with 64 GB of built-in storage, typically costs $399; it now costs $359.10. The step-up model with a 256 GB NVMe SSD that normally costs $529 is $476.10. Finally, the high-end model with the 512 GB NVMe SSD plus anti-glare etched glass is $584.10 instead of costing $649.

It’s really cool to see a discount on a console that’s still so young and growing so quickly. Valve’s handheld PC can already play a bunch of popular games (including Elden Ring, as seen from the image above), and new releases commonly add Deck support at launch, or shortly after the launch window.

In case you’re just now getting a Steam Deck, I invite you to check out our freshly updated guide to the best Steam Deck accessories. It features everything from USB-C docks, microSD cards, monitor mounts, and more.

