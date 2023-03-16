The Steam Deck is 10% off during the Steam Spring Sale

Valve is celebrating the Steam Deck’s first birthday with a welcome 10% discount on all models through March 23 at 1:00pm EDT.

The base model, which comes with 64 GB of built-in storage, typically costs $399; it now costs $359.10. The step-up model with a 256 GB NVMe SSD that normally costs $529 is $476.10. Finally, the high-end model with the 512 GB NVMe SSD plus anti-glare etched glass is $584.10 instead of costing $649.

It’s really cool to see a discount on a console that’s still so young and growing so quickly. Valve’s handheld PC can already play a bunch of popular games (including Elden Ring, as seen from the image above), and new releases commonly add Deck support at launch, or shortly after the launch window.

