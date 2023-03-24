 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The PS5 bundled with God of War Ragnarök is $50 off for the first time

This promotion is lasting until April 16

Updated
Sony’s God of War: Ragnarök PS5 bundle is shown. It contains the PlayStation 5 console, a DualSense controller, cables, plus a digital code for the God of War game.
The PlayStation 5 hasn’t received any kind of discount at retail stores, until today. Several stores are knocking $50 off the God of War Ragnarök PS5 console bundle. This discount covers the disc-based model, and it’ll last from now until April 16 at 2:59am EDT.

The disc-based console and game bundle usually costs $559.99, but you can get it for $509.99 at Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Amazon. Given that the game has a big 84 GB install size, you might want to pick up an SSD from our list of the best PS5 accessories so you don’t quickly run out of storage.

Now, I know this isn’t technically a discount on the console itself, but rather an incredibly steep discount on one of the PS5’s best games. Getting God of War Ragnarök for $9.99 is one heck of a deal if you don’t already have a PS5.

In case you want to grab some other accessories, we have some suggestions:

