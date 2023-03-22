Redfall pre-order guide

Once bitten, twice buy? Redfall, the latest immersive sim from Arkane, hits PC and Xbox Series X on May 2. For anyone who loves the Prey and Dishonored franchise, Redfall seems like it’ll be a must-play; Pre-release footage suggests it’ll play much like those two gems. Except with vampires. And co-op. Whether you’re looking for a digital version or a physical copy of Redfall, there are a few different ways to add the vampire-slaying co-op shooter to your collection. Here’s everywhere you can pre-order Redfall ahead of its release, and what you get with each version.

Is Redfall available on Game Pass?

Yes, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to Redfall the day it comes out. However, you won’t have access to any of the in-game extras you’d otherwise get if you’d pre-ordered the game outright. If you aren’t a subscriber, you can currently get a three-month membership to the game streaming service for $41.66 at Amazon (normally ($44.99). However, if you’d prefer a smaller fiscal commitment, you can always go in for the standard Game Pass subscription for Xbox or PC that runs $9.99 a month each. The standard subscription gives you access to all the same titles and discounts, but won’t let you stream games remotely. And without Ultimate on Xbox, you won’t be able to play games online.

Where to pre-order Redfall

Placing a pre-order for the digital or physical version of Redfall nets you a handful of cosmetics, but you can always opt for the Bite Back edition of the game if you’re looking to score some extra cosmetics or extra curios to show off on your shelf. Any pre-order of the game gets you the Vampire Hunter Pack, which includes the following cosmetic items.

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

The $69.99 standard edition of the game in its physical format is available from Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. Steam and Xbox also have digital versions available for the same price.

What do you get with the Redfall Bite Back Edition?

If you’re on the hunt for a shinier edition of the game, the $99.99 digital version of the Redfall Bite Back Edition is available through Steam and the Xbox digital storefront. Holders of the physical version of the game can also purchase a physical Bite Back Edition upgrade for $29.99, which includes all of the extras, just without a copy of the game.

Regardless if you opt for the digital Bite Back edition or the physical upgrade, you’ll get access to the following bonus items in addition to your pre-order bonus cosmetics.

Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

However, those who prefer the physical upgrade also get an exclusive Steelbook case, and a patch featuring the Bite Back logo.

The Best Redfall pre-order Deals

If you’re willing to jump through a couple of extra hoops, there are a couple of online retailers that are currently offering the standard and Bite Back editions of Redfall for PC, for less than their standard price. G2A.com is offering the standard version of the game for $60.02, while CDKeys.com has the standard version for $56.49 and the Bite Back Edition for $79.49.

Nvidia is also bundling the Bite Back edition of Redfall with its 40-series graphics cards and select gaming laptops. While we wouldn’t recommend purchasing a new GPU just to play Redfall, if you were planning on getting both anyway, this might be a good opportunity to save yourself $100. If you are planning to take this route, you can find eligible 40-series GPUs at Best Buy and Newegg starting at around $850.