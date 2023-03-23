Get $743 worth of Warhammer 40K rulebooks at Humble Bundle for just $25

Humble is offering another excellent bundle that includes a smattering of digital rulebooks and extra source materials for the Warhammer 40K tabletop RPG until April 5. This DRM-free bundle includes the Only War, Dark Heresy, and Black Crusade rulebook PDF files which have extensive lore, as well as tables for campaigns focused on the Astra Militarum, Inquisition, and armies of Chaos, respectively. These purchases will be added to your Humble library, allowing you to download them to your favorite tablet, and access them across multiple devices.

For this bundle, your donation is split between Cubicle 7 Entertainment (the maker of these fine rulebooks), Children’s Health Ireland, and Humble itself. You can donate as little as $1 to get 7 items, but to get all of the loot, you’ll have to pledge a minimum donation of $25 for the Core Rulebooks. Note: any donation tier will net you your first month of the Warhammer Plus streaming service for just $2.99, and a 15% off coupon to cubicle7games.com.

So whether you’re a stan for gram-pappy Nurgle, call your cat a heretic for crapping in your shoe, or just like screaming “for the emprah!” every chance you get, there’s probably something for you in this Humble Bundle.

Paying a minimum of $5 gets you the following:

Black Crusade: Broken Chains

Only War: Salvaging Solace

Only War: Eleventh Hour

Dark Heresy: Edge of Darkness

Dark Heresy: Salvation Demands Sacrifice

A coupon for a $2.99 introductory month of the Warhammer Plus streaming service

A 15% off coupon to cubicle7games.com

A $15 minimum donation will get you 13 additional items (20 items total), including:

Black Crusade: The Game Master’s Kit

Only War: The Game Master’s Kit

Dark Heresy: Damned Cities

Dark Heresy: Dead Stars

Dark Heresy: The Game Master’s Kit

Dark Heresy: The Game Master’s Kit (Second Edition)

Dark Heresy: Tattered Fates

Dark Heresy: The Black Sepulchre

Dark Heresy: The Church of the Damned

Dark Heresy: The Chaos Commandment

Dark Heresy: The Lathe Worlds

Dark Heresy: Book of Judgment

However, the best value is the $25 minimum donation, which gets you everything from the previous tiers, and the following bonus materials (46 items total):