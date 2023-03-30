D&D: Honor Among Thieves has delivered a wave of new toys and game deals

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31, and it’s bringing along a fresh lineup of toys and other collectibles, ranging from Funko Pops of characters from the movie, to monster plushies. In time with the movie’s release, Steam is even having a PC game sale on a wide range of classic Dungeons & Dragons titles until April 3.
You can find a whole series of Funko Pop figurines adorably modeled after the characters from the movie, six in total, with a bonus Red Dragon Jumbo Pop figurine available exclusively at Walmart (it’s sold out for now). Each figurine is priced at $12.99, and you can find them at GameStop and Amazon.
Dungeons & Dragons Funko Pops
Edgin (Chris Pine)
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Forge (Hugh Grant)
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Simon (Justice Smith)
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Xenk (Regé-Jean Page)
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Holga (Michelle Rodriguez)
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Doric (Sophia Lillis)
- $13
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Red Dragon Jumbo Funko Pop
- $32
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Dungeons & Dragons plushies
Frankly, I’ve never wanted to cuddle with a Gelatinous Cube, but KidRobot’s lineup of absolutely adorable plush D&D monsters might change my mind. Some of the other cute creatures you can bring home include the Displacer Beast, Mimic, Gryphon, and more.
D&D Plush Displacer Beast
- $17
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Plush Monstrosity, (L)awfully Cute
D&D Plush Owlbear
- $17
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Plush Monstrosity, Unaligned
D&D Plush Griffon
- $17
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Plush Monstrosity, Unaligned
D&D Plush Gelatinous Cube
- $43
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Plush Ooze (luminescent), Unaligned
D&D Plush Mimic
- $37
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Plush Monstrosity (luminescent), Neutral
Dungeons & Dragons figures
Hasbro recently announced a robust lineup of Golden Archive action figures that are currently available for pre-order, including Xanathar the Beholder ($49.99), a Displacer Beast ($39.99), and a Brown Owlbear ($44.99). You’ll also find some new $13.99 Dicelings available to pre-order, like an Owlbear and Mimic. What’s a Diceling? Well, it's an oversized d20 that opens up into a monster, or an undersized monster that folds up into a d20, depending on how you look at it.
Golden Archive Owlbear pre-order
- $45
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Large Monstrosity, Unaligned
AC: 13
HP: 59
Golden Archive Xanathar pre-order
- $50
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Large Aberration, Lawful Evil
AC: 18
HP: 180
Golden Archive Displacer Beast pre-order
- $40
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Large Monstrosity, Lawful Evil
AC: 13
HP: 85
Golden Archive Owlbear / Doric pre-order
- $45
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Dicelings Owlbear pre-order
- $14
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Small Monstrosity (shapeshifter), Unaligned
Dicelings Mimic pre-order
- $14
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Small Monstrosity (shapeshifter), Neutral
KidRobot also features a blind box set of 24 vinyl figurines for $14.99 each, which include several other dungeon-dwelling dudes like the Beholder, Mind-Flayer and others. You also have the option of purchasing 24 blind boxes for $374.99, but just note that this doesn’t guarantee you won’t get doubles of some figures.
D&D Monster Blind Box
- $15
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re looking for some sweet toys inspired by the new movie, Hasbro already has $24.99 6-inch action figures available for Simon, Edgin, Forge, and Holga which all come packaged with their own accessories and movie-accurate costumes.
Golden Archive Simon (Justice Smith)
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Simon Aumar
Medium Humanoid (Sorcerer), Chaotic Good
Golden Archive Edgin (Chris Pine)
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Edgin Darvis
Medium Humanoid (Bard), Chaotic Good
Golden Archive Forge (Hugh Grant)
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Forge Fitzwilliam
Medium Humanoid (Rogue), Neutral Evil
Golden Archive Holga (Michelle Rodriguez)
- $25
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Holga Kilgore
Medium Humanoid (Barbarian), Chaotic Good
Dungeons & Dragons video game deals
Of course, if toys aren’t your thing, but you’d like to experience some classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures for PC, Steam is currently hosting a sale on nearly every game from the classic fantasy setting, letting you save up to 75% until April 3.
Some of the standout titles in this sale include the enhanced editions for Planescape: Torment, Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur’s Gate, which are all available for $5.99 each instead of their usual $19.99.
Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition
- $6
- $20
- 71% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- $6
- $20
- 71% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- $6
- $20
- 71% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
- $6
- $20
- 71% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you’re in the mood for a old-school experience, you can also find classic, DOS-based entries from the D&D franchise like Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, and the Dark Sun series
Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace
- $8
- $10
- 16% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
- $6
- $10
- 41% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Sign up for the newsletter Patch Notes
A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon
Loading comments...