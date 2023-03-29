The elusive N64 controller for Switch is back in stock

If you have Nintendo’s Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription that grants access to Nintendo 64 games (and a lot more), you should get the only controller fit for the task of playing those N64 games. Head over to the My Nintendo Store, where you can hopefully buy one of these $49.99 wireless controllers.

Since their launch, these Nintendo Switch N64 controllers have remained one of the toughest tech products to find in stock. We’ll see if today’s restock changes that. If it sells out quickly, as previous restocks have, it could be weeks if not months until the next opportunity comes around.

This N64 controller supports vibration, and can be recharged via USB-C. Like Nintendo’s other Switch controllers, it connects easily to the Switch with a sync button.