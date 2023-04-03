 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Buy is offering an art print with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders

But not to those who already pre-ordered the game, apparently

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom alongside an art print being offered to people who pre-order the game at Best Buy. Image: Best Buy / Nintendo

Best Buy sneakily debuted a pre-order incentive for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over the weekend. Perhaps, it got jealous of GameStop’s wooden plaque, or the many amazing perks from pre-ordering your region-free Switch copy from Korea, Japan, or other countries outside of the U.S. Regardless, the retailer is offering an art print of the game’s cover to people who pre-order. No details on the size or print quality have been shared, but Best Buy says it’s a $9.99 value.

It’s a strange choice to launch your pre-order perk so close to a game’s launch (Tears of the Kingdom is a week shy of being one month out). It’s even more strange that Best Buy is limiting who gets the art print, as seen in the pre-order offer details. The incentive is only for new pre-orders of the physical version, not the digital version, and it won’t be rewarded retroactively for people who already pre-ordered the game at Best Buy.

Truthfully, I don’t know enough about this art print to know whether people are missing out should be upset about not getting it. Best Buy’s picture of the print next to the Switch game case makes it look quite small, to the point that it might be better suited as a fridge charm than a coveted collectible. Either way, it’d be nice if Best Buy just gave this out to everyone who pre-ordered.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2’s next hero, Lifeweaver, revealed

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The new League of Legends comic Katarina is packed with lore revelations

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Live-action Street Fighter projects are coming, and they better learn from John Wick

By Pete Volk
/ new

The most powerful weapon in the Resident Evil 4 remake is an egg

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Moana is getting a live-action Disney remake just 7 years after its release

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Where to get the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4K movies

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon