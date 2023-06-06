 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Western Digital’s new Xbox Series X expansion cards are now official

Now available starting at $79.99 for 512 GB, or $149.99 for 1 TB

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

The Western Digital WD Black 1 TB storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is inserted on the back of each console. Image: Western Digital

The Xbox Series X now has a whopping two options when it comes to upgrading its fast internal storage. Western Digital just announced (formally, anyway — it leaked a couple of months ago) the WD Black C50 512 GB and 1 TB expansion cards. It looks a little edgier than the Seagate model that’s been available since the Series X launched, and it has a lanyard hold.

It starts at $79.99 for a 512 GB card, or $149.99 for a 1 TB card. As for the 1 TB model, it matches the cost of Seagate’s expansion card. It would have been great to see these launch at cheaper prices, since Xbox’s proprietary storage is more costly than storage like microSD cards, and even speedy PCIe 4.0 SSDs used in the PS5.

Like the Seagate option, the WD Black C50 can be inserted into the back of your Xbox Series X or Series S console, acting just like the internal storage. By that, I mean that you can play any and all of the latest games from it. Slower hard drives connected via USB, on the other hand, can only pipe in games from the Xbox One and older generations of the console.

