The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already available to preorder

Apparently, there’s another Super Mario Bros. movie that just came out starring Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, and while their performances couldn’t possibly compare to the live-action performances of Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, it’s apparently not too bad. However, if you’re not quite ready to cram yourself into a theater full of screaming children to compare the two films, you won’t have to wait long. A physical release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is right around the corner with pre-orders for the DVD ($19.99), Blu-Ray ($24.99), and 4K UHD ($29.99) versions available now through Amazon. The listing also has a Prime Video digital release listed for UHD ($19.99) and HD ($29.99) formats.

While there is currently no official release date for the physical version, a report from Nintendo Wire has rumored that June 6 is the day we can expect pre-orders to be released.