Save on Dead Space, Hitman, and more during Epic Games Store’s spring sale

Epic Games Store has launched a spring sale, just a few weeks after Steam wrapped up its own. The sale claims to offer discounts of up to 75% off, though the price cuts on most games are far less steep. The prices will remain in effect through April 20 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

We’ll list a small handful of games we like below, but we’re starting with the most affordable one to pick up. Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is free through April 13, and it’s a hell of a freebie. Spending time in this open-world, parkour-enhanced zombie FPS game is a stellar way to use a couple dozen hours, either alone or with friends playing co-op.

Related How to get Epic Games Store on your Steam Deck

Here are some other picks that stand out to us in the sale, some of which are repeats from the Steam spring sale.

EA’s remake of the first Dead Space isn’t merely a next-gen upgrade with up-rezzed textures. Sure, the graphics are great, but the improvements to the sound design and the added accessibility options make this one worth playing, whether you’ve mastered the original or are coming in for the first time. This one’s usually $59.99, but you can get it for $47.99.

Hitman World of Assassination

Hitman 3 recently became Hitman World of Assassination. The name change was a bit confusing, but it makes more sense given that IO Interactive now includes all of the maps from Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 in one package. Plus, it has the new (and very fun) Freelancer Mode, which has gotten many of us at Polygon back into the game. Normally $69.99, it’s $34.99.

You can dive into Wild Hearts, Koei Tecmo’s take on the Monster Hunter formula (with dashes of Death Stranding), with a decent discount attached. The game makes fighting big bosses an engaging experience, thanks to the multiple tools and traps at your disposal. For those buying this one, we have a bunch of useful Wild Hearts guides to get you started. Normally $69.99, it’s $55.99.

You might feel like you get all of what Hades has to offer in its first few minutes. Then, suddenly, dozens of hours will have gone by, each one a delight filled with clever writing and tough gameplay that keeps getting more nuanced and fun. It usually costs $24.99, and it’s an insta-buy at $12.49.

The less you know about Inscryption before playing it, the better. It’s tempting to say that Inscryption is a deck-building game at its core, but really, it’s a series of cleverly-delivered unexpected left turns that’ll have you just as invested in the metafictional story as the gameplay. We liked it enough to award it game of the year in 2021. Normally $19.99, this is another insta-buy at $11.99.