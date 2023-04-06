 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Save on Dead Space, Hitman, and more during Epic Games Store’s spring sale

These price cuts are in effect through April 20

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new
Isaac Clarke aims his Plasma Cutter at a Slasher Necromorph in a screenshot from the 2023 remake of Dead Space Image: Motive Studio/Electronic Arts

Epic Games Store has launched a spring sale, just a few weeks after Steam wrapped up its own. The sale claims to offer discounts of up to 75% off, though the price cuts on most games are far less steep. The prices will remain in effect through April 20 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

We’ll list a small handful of games we like below, but we’re starting with the most affordable one to pick up. Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is free through April 13, and it’s a hell of a freebie. Spending time in this open-world, parkour-enhanced zombie FPS game is a stellar way to use a couple dozen hours, either alone or with friends playing co-op.

Here are some other picks that stand out to us in the sale, some of which are repeats from the Steam spring sale.

Dead Space

EA’s remake of the first Dead Space isn’t merely a next-gen upgrade with up-rezzed textures. Sure, the graphics are great, but the improvements to the sound design and the added accessibility options make this one worth playing, whether you’ve mastered the original or are coming in for the first time. This one’s usually $59.99, but you can get it for $47.99.

Agent 47 at Hitman’s Mendoza winery location

Hitman World of Assassination

Hitman 3 recently became Hitman World of Assassination. The name change was a bit confusing, but it makes more sense given that IO Interactive now includes all of the maps from Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 in one package. Plus, it has the new (and very fun) Freelancer Mode, which has gotten many of us at Polygon back into the game. Normally $69.99, it’s $34.99.

Wild Hearts a giant wooden hammer about to strike a mutated giant squirrel Image: Omega Force/Koei Tecmo/Electronic Arts

Wild Hearts

You can dive into Wild Hearts, Koei Tecmo’s take on the Monster Hunter formula (with dashes of Death Stranding), with a decent discount attached. The game makes fighting big bosses an engaging experience, thanks to the multiple tools and traps at your disposal. For those buying this one, we have a bunch of useful Wild Hearts guides to get you started. Normally $69.99, it’s $55.99.

Zagreus in the pit of Tartarus in Hades Image: Supergiant Games

Hades

You might feel like you get all of what Hades has to offer in its first few minutes. Then, suddenly, dozens of hours will have gone by, each one a delight filled with clever writing and tough gameplay that keeps getting more nuanced and fun. It usually costs $24.99, and it’s an insta-buy at $12.49.

A cuckoo clock on a wooden wall. At the top of the screen it says “Now sit back down.” Image: Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

Inscryption

The less you know about Inscryption before playing it, the better. It’s tempting to say that Inscryption is a deck-building game at its core, but really, it’s a series of cleverly-delivered unexpected left turns that’ll have you just as invested in the metafictional story as the gameplay. We liked it enough to award it game of the year in 2021. Normally $19.99, this is another insta-buy at $11.99.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Keychron’s mice and keyboards are up to 35% off right now

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Arma dev announces new FPS/RTS hybrid that looks like a StarCraft shooter

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

When will Attack on Titan skin Eren Yeager be released in Fortnite?

By Johnny Yu
/ new

When will the Mario movie come to Netflix and streaming?

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new update introduces The Lion King

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon