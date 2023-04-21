 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gifts that will keep Mom entertained past Mother’s Day

19 gift ideas to show some love to the mom in your life

By Cameron Faulkner
Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday, May 14. The moms in your life may tell you that they don’t want a gift, but would they turn one down? Probably not. It’s important to recognize their around-the-clock efforts, so on this national day of recognition, give some of your time to a mom or moms who’d like to hear from you or see you, and maybe snag them a fun gift, too.

If you happen to be shopping online, we’ve put together this list of gift ideas that can arrive in a matter of days. It was developed thanks to suggestions from several Polygon staffers, some of whom know very cool moms who like anime and video games, which makes shopping for them super easy. But let’s be real: Most of our moms aren’t that simple to shop for. We hope that these ideas help you out a little bit.

Codenames

On one hand, Codenames is surprisingly simple to explain. On the other, it’s deceptively complex once you start playing and realize that you’ve never connected two words in your life. Come for the spy intrigue, stay for the bonkers associations you’ll have to pull out of your ass.

Mandalorian Grogu + Grogu Pram pet beds

Listen, your pets don’t get to make the call when it comes to where they’ll sleep. If you want them to sleep inside of a Grogu head, or in Grogu’s Pram, then darn it, that’ll have to do.

LectroFan white noise machine

There’s nothing relaxing about the look of LectroFan’s white noise machine, but if you value the drone of serene nothingness (either to sleep or concentrate), it’ll quickly become a favorite item.

