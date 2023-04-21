Gifts that will keep Mom entertained past Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday, May 14. The moms in your life may tell you that they don’t want a gift, but would they turn one down? Probably not. It’s important to recognize their around-the-clock efforts, so on this national day of recognition, give some of your time to a mom or moms who’d like to hear from you or see you, and maybe snag them a fun gift, too.

If you happen to be shopping online, we’ve put together this list of gift ideas that can arrive in a matter of days. It was developed thanks to suggestions from several Polygon staffers, some of whom know very cool moms who like anime and video games, which makes shopping for them super easy. But let’s be real: Most of our moms aren’t that simple to shop for. We hope that these ideas help you out a little bit.

Codenames $13

$25

49% off Prices taken at time of publishing. On one hand, Codenames is surprisingly simple to explain. On the other, it’s deceptively complex once you start playing and realize that you’ve never connected two words in your life. Come for the spy intrigue, stay for the bonkers associations you’ll have to pull out of your ass. $13 at Amazon

Mandalorian Grogu + Grogu Pram pet beds $57

$60

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Listen, your pets don’t get to make the call when it comes to where they’ll sleep. If you want them to sleep inside of a Grogu head, or in Grogu’s Pram, then darn it, that’ll have to do. $57 at Chewy

Pawsonify Persona 5 Royal pet collar $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Your pet is a heart-stealer, so it gets an automatic invite into the Phantom Thieves. $20 at Pawsonify

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Complete Guide $43

$55

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Learn all that there is to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch. This guide breaks down every collectible, making it a great companion while playing the game. $43 at Amazon

Lego flower bouquet $49

$60

19% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This 756-piece Lego flower bouquet may not replace the real thing for some moms, but at least this arrangement can live forever once it’s assembled. $49 at Amazon

LectroFan white noise machine $32

$50

36% off Prices taken at time of publishing. There’s nothing relaxing about the look of LectroFan’s white noise machine, but if you value the drone of serene nothingness (either to sleep or concentrate), it’ll quickly become a favorite item. $32 at Amazon

Eater Wine Club subscription $70 Prices taken at time of publishing. Paying $70 will get you two bottles of wine per month, curated by experts. Eater is our sister site, focused on all things fine dining. $70 at Eater Wine Club

Airbnb gift card $100 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sometimes, the right gift isn’t a thing, but instead an excuse to get out of town for a while. With an Airbnb gift card, let mom take some time to recharge. $100 at Airbnb