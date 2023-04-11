Loewe’s low-poly clothes are here to steal your entire net worth

If you’ve dreamed of dressing like your custom skater from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1, your incredibly specific dreams have been answered by the clothing retailer Loewe (via The Verge). It debuted a lineup of pixelated clothing items at Paris Fashion Week last year, but they’ve only just now hit shelves. As for their prices, you should hold onto your low-poly butt.

The items range in price from $590 to $3,400, and they’re not even hi-res textures! Even though they seem to exist purely as a novelty, Loewe seems to think people will actually buy them, as each item in the collection is available for purchase. It’s actually hilarious to see a high-end fashion brand taking such a playful idea so seriously.

I bet these clothes are as high quality as pixelated clothes come. But if you buy them, try not to be too upset if someone upstages you during Halloween 2023 with an equally convincing (and far less pricey) DIY pixelated costume.