 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Loewe’s low-poly clothes are here to steal your entire net worth

Is it in your best interest to stock up on pixelated clothing items that start at $590? Do we even have to ask?

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A model wearing the pixelated hoodie in technical knit by Loewe. Image: Loewe

If you’ve dreamed of dressing like your custom skater from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1, your incredibly specific dreams have been answered by the clothing retailer Loewe (via The Verge). It debuted a lineup of pixelated clothing items at Paris Fashion Week last year, but they’ve only just now hit shelves. As for their prices, you should hold onto your low-poly butt.

The items range in price from $590 to $3,400, and they’re not even hi-res textures! Even though they seem to exist purely as a novelty, Loewe seems to think people will actually buy them, as each item in the collection is available for purchase. It’s actually hilarious to see a high-end fashion brand taking such a playful idea so seriously.

I bet these clothes are as high quality as pixelated clothes come. But if you buy them, try not to be too upset if someone upstages you during Halloween 2023 with an equally convincing (and far less pricey) DIY pixelated costume.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sony announces new State of Play that’s all about Final Fantasy 16

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Twitch streamer blows through Breath of the Wild with ocarina controller

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Download the Dead Space Demake while you can

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

How to find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square in Fortnite

By Julia Lee
/ new

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 character locations

By Julia Lee
/ new

Lofi Girl is back, and she has a new friend

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon