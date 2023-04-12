 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070

Orders will go live Thursday morning, April 13

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nvidia just announced the GeForce RTX 4070 desktop graphics card, and it’s promptly hitting shelves Thursday, April 13. (Our pals at The Verge already have a full review.) As for where you can purchase it, Best Buy, Newegg, Micro Center, and Antonline will have you covered.

Best Buy is currently the only retailer that will sell Nvidia’s sleek $599.99 Founders Edition RTX 4070. But otherwise, what each store offers is pretty similar — and exhaustive. Newegg will have a whopping 15 unique RTX 4070 models available. We’re not going to list all of them, just a handful that come the closest to the GPU’s base asking price.

While the links below are active, they won’t begin accepting orders until Thursday morning, likely around 9 a.m. EDT, based on previous launches. At least by clicking on them now, you’ll be exactly where you need to be to place an order once they go live. One last thing to keep in mind is that if you opt for a dual-fan GPU, or one with a triple-fan arrangement, you’ll want to measure that to make sure your PC case has the volume to accommodate it.

