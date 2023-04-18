 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buy Elden Ring, get Octopath Traveler 2 free at GameStop

The ‘buy one, get one free’ deal works on other games, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, and more

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A Tarnished wielding a spear looks at the Tree Sentinel, with the Erdtree in the background, in a screenshot from Elden Ring. Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Polygon

GameStop is hosting an unusually good deal on new games, allowing you to get one of a select bunch of games of lesser value for free after you buy another. There are 40 options in the list, but a handful stand out as newer or particularly exemplary releases that haven’t yet gotten major discounts.

In the headline I called out Elden Ring and Octopath Traveler 2, two great games that you can get for the price of one. You could also choose to customize the deal as you please, with the likes of Switch hit games including Xenoblade Chronicles 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, and Mario Strikers: Battle League. There are some big multiplatform releases there, too, like Forspoken, Like a Dragon: Ishin, The Callisto Protocol, and Marvel Midnight Suns.

In short, this is an amazing promotion that makes it significantly cheaper to get some of 2022’s (and 2023’s) best games. One thing to note about this deal, though, is that only the versions of the games shown on the sale page are eligible for the deal. For instance, only the PS4 version of Elden Ring (with a free PS5 upgrade) is eligible. The same goes for Octopath Traveler 2 on Switch, as well as other games which have just one version discounted, despite being available on multiple consoles.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Build a palace of squalor with Sims 4’s new basement kit

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Judy Blume voices support for trans community, calls ‘bullshit’ on ‘anything to the contrary’

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (so far)

By Johnny Yu and Julia Lee
/ new

Bowser released from prison, still has to pay Nintendo $10 million

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The difference between Ganon and Ganondorf, explained

By Ana Diaz
/ new

9 things to know before starting Minecraft Legends

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon