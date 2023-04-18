Buy Elden Ring, get Octopath Traveler 2 free at GameStop

GameStop is hosting an unusually good deal on new games, allowing you to get one of a select bunch of games of lesser value for free after you buy another. There are 40 options in the list, but a handful stand out as newer or particularly exemplary releases that haven’t yet gotten major discounts.

In the headline I called out Elden Ring and Octopath Traveler 2, two great games that you can get for the price of one. You could also choose to customize the deal as you please, with the likes of Switch hit games including Xenoblade Chronicles 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, and Mario Strikers: Battle League. There are some big multiplatform releases there, too, like Forspoken, Like a Dragon: Ishin, The Callisto Protocol, and Marvel Midnight Suns.

In short, this is an amazing promotion that makes it significantly cheaper to get some of 2022’s (and 2023’s) best games. One thing to note about this deal, though, is that only the versions of the games shown on the sale page are eligible for the deal. For instance, only the PS4 version of Elden Ring (with a free PS5 upgrade) is eligible. The same goes for Octopath Traveler 2 on Switch, as well as other games which have just one version discounted, despite being available on multiple consoles.