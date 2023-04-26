Final Fantasy 16 pre-order guide

Final Fantasy 16 will launch exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on Thursday, June 22. While the latest installment appears to lack the road trip bromances of its predecessor, it still retains the franchise’s penchant for audacious fashion and unrealistically sized swords. Now, it's possible that the game may eventually make it onto PC and Xbox, but its developer and publisher Square Enix hasn’t made any official announcements regarding a cross-platform release.

If you’re planning to pick the game up on release day for PlayStation 5, there are several options available to you. There are deluxe and standard editions available for the physical and digital releases of the game, with some retailers offering exclusive pre-order bonuses. However, if you’re looking for a Buster Sword-sized box of loot, scroll down to find the collector’s edition of the game available directly through Square Enix.

Below, we’ve detailed everything you get with each edition of the game, including how much they cost, and the corresponding bonuses offered by retailers.

Final Fantasy 16 standard edition

The $69.99 standard edition of the game doesn’t come packaged with any extra physical loot, unless you pre-order the game from Best Buy. Buying from that retailer gets you a free steelbook case. Target is offering a $10 gift card along with each pre-order, while GameStop is offering six Realms of Valisthea patches to anyone reserving a physical copy. If copies aren’t available from those retailers for some reason, you can also pick up a physical copy of the game at Amazon, Walmart, or digitally via the PlayStation store.

Pre-orders of the physical version of the game are entitled to both the Braveheart and Cait Sith Charm in-game bonus items. However, pre-ordering the digital version of the game nets you an additional bonus item not available to people who get the disc, called the Scholar’s Spectacles.

Final Fantasy 16 deluxe edition

For an extra $30 ($99.99), pre-ordering the deluxe edition of Final Fantasy 16 gets you access to all the same in-game bonuses from the standard edition, plus all of the extra incentives offered by Target, Best Buy, and GameStop mentioned above.

What sets the physical version of the deluxe edition apart are — you guessed it — physical goods. It comes packaged with a cloth map of Valisthea, the game’s region, along with its own steelbook case. However, as you might suspect, the digital version of the game doesn’t get any of this extra loot, but instead gets a digital mini artbook and soundtrack. It costs $10 less.

Final Fantasy 16 collector’s edition

Honestly, I don’t know why Square Enix don’t just call it the Limit Break edition, but whatever. The collector’s edition of Final Fantasy 16 is available exclusively through the Square Enix Store, and is priced at a whopping $349.99. The collector’s edition is only available in physical format, and it comes with all of the digital pre-order bonus items mentioned above, plus the physical map and steelbook case included with the deluxe edition. You’ll also get a digital art book and the soundtrack.

There are a couple of extra items exclusive to the collector’s edition, including a Phoenix versus Ifrit summons statue, and a collection of Eikon pins that look pretty dope. Owners of the collector’s edition also get access to the Blood Sword DLC when it releases, although Square Enix hasn’t confirmed a release date for the supplementary content.

Unfortunately, the collector’s edition appears to be sold out on the Square Enix Store, but you can still request to be placed on a waitlist. We’ll be updating this page regularly ahead of the game’s launch in case things change.

If you’re still a little turned around about what you get with each edition of the game, Square Enix has provided a handy chart that breaks down exactly what you get with each one.