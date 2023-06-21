When is Amazon Prime Day in 2023?

Amazon has announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, its next two-day sale that’s essentially Black Friday in July. Even without knowing what deals will be available yet, there’s always a batch of amazing Prime Day deals that make having a Prime membership worth the cost.

We’ll be doing our best to bring those to you in a digestible format, so you can move on with your day once you’re done doing a bit of shopping.

When is Amazon Prime Day this year?

Amazon Prime Day will start on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. In the coming weeks, we’ll be surveying the thousands of deals to pluck out the ones we think you’ll like, whether you’re more into gaming, entertainment, tabletop, or toys.

Just a heads-up: you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of many of the deals, and to get the first crack at quick-to-disappear Lightning deals that you won’t want to miss.

During Prime Day, we’ll also be sharing what kind of competing sales (known as “anti-Prime Day deals) at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and others are worthy of your attention. Last thing: we know that the Prime Day shopping period is noisy and may not be appealing to everyone, so we’ll do our best to make sure we’re coming at you only with the best deals.