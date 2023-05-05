 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hyperkin’s modernized Xbox 360 gamepad is now available for pre-order

A familiar look and feel, with some new features

By Cameron Faulkner
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Hyperkin’s Xenon controllers are modern recreations of the Microsoft Xbox 360 controller. They are shown in red, pink, white, and black in the image. Image: Hyperkin

Announced in late 2022, Hyperkin’s officially licensed revival of the Xbox 360 controller is now available for pre-order. The $49.99 Xenon, named after the Xbox 360’s codename, will launch on June 6 in four colors: white, black, pink, or red. It’s already got me thinking back to when Elijah Wood debuted the Xbox 360 on MTV in 2005. This release comes from the same company that resurrected the gigantic “Duke” original Xbox controller, complete with an animating screen in the middle.

The Xenon may look like the original Xbox 360 gamepad, but it has modern features, like precision analog triggers, support for the Xbox Series X and Windows PC, a share button for snapping game clips, a headphone jack, and a detachable 10-foot USB-C cable. Yep, it’s wired. That fact might understandably disappoint some people, but it seems like a solid controller nevertheless.

Hyperkin Xenon Xbox 360 wired controller

  • $50

Prices taken at time of publishing.

