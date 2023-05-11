 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best microSD cards for the Asus ROG Ally

Its UHS-II microSD slot means faster downloads, but there aren’t currently many options

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Asus ROG Ally handheld PC is launching with speed, and I’m not just talking about its fast processor that sets it apart from the Steam Deck and other competitors. The ROG Ally’s UHS-II microSD card interface allows for faster reading and writing speeds than UHS-I, the baseline spec found in the Steam Deck, the Nintendo Switch, and in several other devices. In other words, you’ll likely see much faster download speeds.

According to Lexar, UHS-II triples the maximum transfer speed of UHS-I, topping out at 312 MB/s instead of 104 MB/s. However, compared to the proliferation of slower microSD cards, there are very few UHS-II microSD cards out there. Currently, household names in storage like Samsung and SanDisk do not make UHS-II microSD cards. So far, it’s just Lexar, Adata, and some brands that, frankly, I’ve never heard of.

The few options that exist are much more expensive than what you might be used to paying for a microSD card. What’s a little more concerning is that the current options don’t run at the full speed allowed by the UHS-II interface. We’ll get there one day, I’m sure. However, there’s some good news, which is that UHS-II microSD cards are backwards compatible with UHS-I gadgets, such as the Steam Deck, although you’ll see slower transfer speeds than what you paid the big bucks for.

We’ll keep this list updated as newer microSD card models release.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Here’s how the Asus ROG Ally’s specs compare to the Steam Deck

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

The Asus ROG Ally is coming June 13 for $699.99

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Pokémon Go ‘A Valorous Hero’ Timed, Special Research quest steps and event rewards

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

A Trigun fan account just turned a queer 2019 sci-fi novel into an Amazon bestseller

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Netflix gets closer to Ash’s finale, with part 3 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys hitting in June

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon