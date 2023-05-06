 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The affordable BattleTech Essentials starter set is coming to Target

You can now pre-order the $24.99 box. It’ll release on June 18

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the contents of the Battletech Essentials Box, including unpainted miniatures of the Rifleman and Centurion ‘Mechs.
Everything you need to jump into the Inner Sphere, no assembly required.
Image: Catalyst Game Labs

The latest starter set for BattleTech, one of the biggest names in tabletop gaming, is now available to pre-order exclusively at Target. The $24.99 BattleTech Essentials box includes everything you need to play, providing an affordable entry point into the larger BattleTech franchise. Catalyst Game Labs plans for pre-orders to ship, and for the game to be available in Target stores, on June 18.

The Essentials box includes two pre-assembled models available right out of the box, in addition to a double-sided map, dice, a quick start guide, reference cards, and some extra literature to get you up to speed on the world of BattleTech.

The BattleTech Essentials box joins a pair of starter kits already available from Catalyst Game Labs, providing more options for both experienced and novice players. If you need more material, the $24.99 BattleTech: Beginner Box comes with a pair of unpainted, miniature BattleMechs, an 18-by-22-inch double-sided game map, dice, record sheets, and some additional goodies.

BattleTech: A Game of Armored Combat provides a more comprehensive experience, packaging seven minis alongside a pair of double-sided 18-by-22 inch maps, record sheets, pilot cards, and a ton of extras to introduce you to the Inner Sphere. The core box is usually $59.99, but you can currently pick one up at Amazon or Walmart for around $48.

The coolest part about these starter sets is that there’s very little overlap in terms of what’s in each box. Meaning you won’t end up with duplicate minis or reference cards if you decide to invest in other sets at a later date.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Dungeons & Dragons movie, A Man Called Otto on Netflix, and every other new movie to watch at home this week

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
/ new

Pokémon Go Kleavor weakness, counters, and best moveset

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

How many Dune movies will there be?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Xbox Series X storage just got cheaper

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

The Silo that premieres today is not the one you will be watching in two weeks

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

For Mother’s Day, here are 26 great gift ideas

By Cameron Faulkner and Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon