Last call: Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before it debuts next Friday

The best gaming deals this week

The momentous occasion is nearly upon us: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be out in less than one week, on Friday, May 12. It’s the biggest game of 2023, and the most important launch in years for the Nintendo Switch.

I’m sure many of you reading this have pre-ordered the game. If you haven’t, there’s still time to secure a physical or a digital copy in time for release day. Stay tuned after the jump for how you can save some money on your purchase.

You can save on your Tears of the Kingdom pre-order if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, the $20 per year service that lets you play online, play NES and SNES games, get access to game DLC and trials, and back up your saves in the cloud.

Having the service gives you the ability to buy a two-pack of digital game vouchers for $99.98, making it possible to save $30 when you buy Tears of the Kingdom (usually $69.99) plus another $59.99 game. You can see the complete list of eligible games here. You can hang on to vouchers for up to a year, but keep in mind that you need to be a subscriber to redeem your voucher.

Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. For $19.99, you’ll get access to Switch Online for a year. It lets you play online, back up your game saves to the cloud, and access classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games. It also allows you to save on games by purchasing digital vouchers. $20 at Best Buy

$20 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s buggy launch last week overshadowed just how good this game is. But now that Respawn and EA have patched the game to improve its performance, it’s easier to recommend that you buy it. If you liked its prequel, Jedi: Fallen Order (play that first, if you haven’t already), there’s a lot more to love here, and you can get a $10 gift card when you buy it from Amazon or Target. That’s not quite as good as the $10-off sale we saw earlier this week, but it’s a solid freebie nevertheless.

Black Mesa, the polished, Valve-approved remake of 1997’s Half-Life with vastly improved graphics, is just $4.99 at Steam. If you’ve yet to play through the game that helped to put Valve on the map as a game studio, I recommend playing this version.

If you’re a PS5 owner who bought Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 at any point, digitally or on disc, you can pay Sony $10 to get the remastered version. Previously, the remaster was bundled within Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at the PS5’s launch in 2020.

There are some caveats: if you own the game on disc, you’ll need to put it into your PS5 every time you want to play the digital remaster. And, if you have claimed any edition of the game with your PlayStation Plus subscription (in other words, if you didn’t explicitly purchase the game), you won’t be eligible for this upgrade price. You’ll have to pay $49.99 to get the remaster.

This week’s top-selling stuff on Polygon

The best entertainment deals this week

This week, Star Wars fans celebrated “May the Fourth,” and retailers did, too, cutting prices on all sorts of Star Wars-related gear. Thankfully, many of our May the Fourth deal picks are still happening, including Best Buy’s tiny price cut on its very cool (and exclusive) Steelbook 4K Blu-rays for each film in the original trilogy. Normally $30, you can grab each of them for $27.99. You’ll get a 4K UHD Blu-ray that’s compatible with select Blu-ray players (including the PS5 and Xbox Series X), plus a 1080p Blu-ray and a digital copy of the film.

If you love the idea of watching Hong Kong action films with a female-centric cast, you should check out the In The Line of Duty franchise, which is releasing on Blu-ray this month. For one, it’s full of familiar faces, like Michelle Yeoh and Donnie Yen, and it just kicks so much ass. Plus, ahead of its May 16 launch date, it’s selling for $54.99 (originally $99.95)

This collection contains four films on four discs, plus lots of special features and commentary. You’ll get Royal Warriors, Yes, Madam!, In The Line of Duty 3, and In The Line of Duty 4.

It’s always a good time to plug the seminal anime film, Ghost in the Shell, which is available on 4K UHD Blu-ray (it also includes a 1080p Blu-ray, plus a 4K digital copy) for just $13.99 (originally $22.99). The film just passed its 27th anniversary in late March, yet it still feels fresh. This release came out in celebration of its 25th birthday.