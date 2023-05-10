Pay $30, get a bundle of great Capcom PC games

The latest offering from Humble is a celebration of some of Capcom’s greatest hits on PC. The Capcom Heroic Collection bundle is available now through May 24, and it gives you the opportunity to snag an broad collection of titles for a minimum pledge of $30.

Here’s what paying that amount will get you: Monster Hunter Rise, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2, The Phoenix Wright Trilogy, Mega Man 11, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, the 2014 Strider remake, the Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. The entirety of the bundle is worth $259.

As with all of Humble’s bundles, the proceeds will be split up, with some going to a good cause. This bundle’s charity pick is JDRF, which describes itself as “the leading global organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy, and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for type 1 diabetes.”