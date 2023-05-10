 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pay $30, get a bundle of great Capcom PC games

This phenomenal deal will last through May 24

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image from Humble announcing its Cpacom Heroic Collection, which lets you name your own price to buy games like the Phoenix Wright Trilogy, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Monster Hunter Rise, and more. Image: Humble, Capcom

The latest offering from Humble is a celebration of some of Capcom’s greatest hits on PC. The Capcom Heroic Collection bundle is available now through May 24, and it gives you the opportunity to snag an broad collection of titles for a minimum pledge of $30.

Here’s what paying that amount will get you: Monster Hunter Rise, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2, The Phoenix Wright Trilogy, Mega Man 11, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, the 2014 Strider remake, the Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. The entirety of the bundle is worth $259.

As with all of Humble’s bundles, the proceeds will be split up, with some going to a good cause. This bundle’s charity pick is JDRF, which describes itself as “the leading global organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy, and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for type 1 diabetes.”

Loading comments...

The Latest

When does the Diablo 4 ‘Server Slam’ beta start and end?

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Three Sims 4 content packs are free on PC this week

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Good Omens is coming back for a new season this summer

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Mother’s Day is coming up, so here are 26 great gift ideas

By Cameron Faulkner and Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Ratchet & Clank’s latest adventure highlights PlayStation Plus Extra for May

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Nintendo made a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ad about... midlife depression?

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon