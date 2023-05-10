Get Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $20 when you trade in two games at GameStop

Through May 20, you can get a copy of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just $20 at GameStop stores when you trade in two eligible titles for credit. This is a good opportunity to dust off some of your old (or not so old) titles, give them a little kiss, throw them back into the wild, and gain a new obsession in the process.

There are over two dozen games eligible for this offer, including some slightly older titles, like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PlayStation 5, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch, Bayonetta 2 on the Switch, Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PS5, among several others.

If, by chance, your games have a total trade-in value of over $50, you’ll get the runoff as in-store credit to spend at a later date. In other words, you have to pay $20 (plus tax) out of pocket with this promotion, even if your games will earn you more than $50 in trade-in credit.

While GameStop’s offer will be available the week after the game’s May 12 release date, if you act quickly, you might still be eligible for the store’s pre-order bonus — even if it's just a bit of wood.