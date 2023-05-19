 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can buy the chrome gold Lamborghini Gallardo from Fast X

The 1:24 ratio replica, I mean. Sorry, I should have made it more clear in the headline. I’m trying to fix it

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A still image taken from the Fast X film in which a golden chrome Lamborghini Gallardo drives underneath an exploding SUV. Image: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

Unless you’re a high roller, you probably can’t afford the cars from the Fast and the Furious movies. You’re in very good company with, well, most people. But if you’re not above buying some toys, there are some darn good replicas of the whips from the films, whether you want detailed, stationary replicas, or RC vehicles that can tear around and take a beating.

With Fast X launching today, it’s the perfect time to re-ignite your love of the cars from the movies. And, in case you haven’t seen any or every of the Fast and the Furious movies, let us walk you through the correct order to watch them in (it’s not as simple as it seems). Also, we’ve untangled the key traits of all of the main characters in the movies, just for fun.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Makasura Shrine ‘An Upright Device’ puzzle solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets its first patch

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Pokémon Go 2023 Community Day schedule

By Julia Lee

Damon Lindelof explains Mrs. Davis’ surprising finale and possible season 2 plans

By Zosha Millman
/ new

All the Fast X: Part 2 news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Two all-time greats are coming to Switch Online’s GBA collection

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon