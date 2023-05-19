Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order guide: where to get every edition

NetherRealm Studios is pulling a soft reboot of the mother of all fighters with Mortal Kombat 1. While details on the latest entry in the fighting game franchise are still scarce, the game has a planned launch date of Sept. 19, will feature a beta taking place sometime in August, and its roster will include some of the most recognizable faces from the franchise.

So far, the confirmed list of characters includes classic fighters like Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kitana, Mileena, and Johnny Cage. Shang Tsung has also been confirmed as a bonus character for all pre-orders of the game. While pre-ordering the game for consoles from any retailer will get you access to the beta, GameStop is offering an exclusive Steelbook case with pre-orders of physical copies.

Here’s where you can pre-order every edition of the game ahead of its Sept. 19 launch date.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition

The $69.99 standard edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC for both Steam and the Epic Games Store. As previously mentioned, reserving the standard edition will also give you access to Shang Tsung as a playable bonus character when the game launches on Sept. 19.

Right now, you can pre-order physical copies from GameStop, and Target or reserve a digital copy at Green Man Gaming, Epic, Steam, or the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo digital storefronts.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

Pre-ordering the $109.99 premium edition of Mortal Kombat 1 for any platform gives you access to all of the content included with the game's Standard Edition. However, you’ll also get a bundle of 1,250 Dragon Krystals (the in-game currency), in addition to the Kombat Pack, which will include a Johnny Cage skin modeled after the likeness of Jean-Claude Van Damme at launch. The Kombat Pack also gets you early access to six new playable characters and five new Kameo fighters to be made available post-launch.

But, you know what’s cooler than JCVD? Getting to play the game five days before your friends. Pre-ordering the Premium edition also lets you play the full game starting on Sept. 14.

The Premium Edition is currently available in its physical format from the retailers below, while the digital version can be pre-ordered from Steam, Epic, and the Nintendo eShop.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition

Finally, you have the Kollector’s Edition, a $249.99 version of the game available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The Kollector’s Edition includes all the bonuses present with the Premium Edition, including early access to the game, and the Kombat Pack. However, you’ll also get some additional loot in the form of a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an exclusive Liu Kang character skin, three exclusive art prints, a Steelbook case, and a grand total of 2,700 Dragon Krystals for in-game purchases.

The Kollector’s Edition is only available from select retailers, but can currently be found at Target, Amazon, and GameStop.